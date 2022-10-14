Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers.

“First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their community in their time in grief and sorrow right now,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

Chicopee Police reacted Friday to the shooting of two officers in Bristol, CT on Wednesday night. In western Massachusetts, in the days following the shooting, police departments have had mental health and support services for those officers who need them.

“We have a peer support system here, where some of our officers have gone to a 40-hour CISM class. If we have anything like that, that transpires. We can bring in the Western Mass. Crisis Intervention Team. They’ll come in and hold a debrief with us and any officers who responded to the call,” Odiorne noted.

Odiorne told Western Mass News that there are conversations with upper management during these events. He said the mental health aspect of the job is crucial to retaining and adding officers.

“We realize that officer mental health and well-being is a key element to recruit new officers and keep the officers that are here, so they’re very supportive of what our guys need,” Odiorne noted.

Mike Lawlor, a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven, told Western Mass News that if these needs aren’t met, it could cause more problems for officers in the field.

“When you talk to cops, it’s really clear. They feel like they’re being unfairly criticized. They feel like half the community out there is against them and that does affect the way they do their job. There’s no question about it,” Lawlor explained.

The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News that they do plan on sending officers to the funeral services of the Bristol officers once the arrangements have been set.

