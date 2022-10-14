Officials identify victims of Indian Orchard double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in Indian Orchard earlier this week.

Early Wednesday morning, Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in the city’s Indian Orchard section for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Justice Kirkland dead at the scene.

A second victim, identified as 32-year-old Andre Yarns Jr. of Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

The case remains under investigation.

