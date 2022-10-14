Outpouring of support continues for Bristol officers killed in the line of duty

BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Bristol, CT continues to mourn the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed, shot, and killed Wednesday night.

A pile of flowers outside Bristol Police headquarters continued to grow Friday in tribute to the two fallen officers. The photos of Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy now sit outside the city’s police department, less than two days after they were shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a call Wednesday night.

Western Mass News spoke with Nancy Nadeau, who grew up in Bristol, on Friday. She told us the city is continuing to come together during this time of mourning.

“The support is fabulous. We have a company that’s making signs for the lawns and stuff and they are inundated with how many people are coming down there to order them and support the police officers …It’s just how horrifying it is, just unimaginable,” Nadeau explained.

Another longtime Bristol resident, Deborah Strong, reflected on why she felt compelled to stop by the memorial on Friday.

“I just felt I had to do something, so it’s a small token really and whatever ways we can help the families, that’s what I’ll pursue next,” Strong noted.

A procession was held for Demonte on Friday from Farmington, CT to North Haven, CT and another procession is scheduled for Officer Hamzy at 6 p.m. Friday from Farmington to Terryvile, CT.

At this time, no funeral arrangements have been announced.

