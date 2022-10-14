Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night.

“…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.

The annual Ride to Remember honors fallen officers and firefighters in Massachusetts. Delaney served on the Springfield police force for over 30 years. He told Western Mass News that the deadly shooting of two Bristol, CT officers this week reminds him of a loss the Springfield Police Department faced more than 30 years ago when Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina were killed on the job.

“That night left a hole in my heart until this very day, so the police officers that worked with these two officers in Bristol and their families, that feeling will never go away,” Delaney explained.

Delaney began the Ride to Remember back in 2013 as a tribute to Springfield Police Officer Kevin , who was killed in the line-of-duty trying to save a woman and her baby.

“We started the Ride to Remember in his honor, but since then, we ride for all officers. Just like next year, when we do the ride, we are going to ride for these two officers in Bristol, Connecticut…We want to make sure the public never forgets that these officers made the ultimate sacrifice,” Delaney added.

The officers this week in Connecticut were shot and killed after being lured to a home with a 911 call and then ambushed. Western Mass News is digging deeper and found that intentional police deaths are becoming increasingly more common. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, last year, 84 officers were intentionally killed in the line-of-duty. That same report showed that 19 of those deaths were of police killed in ambush-style attacks, similar to the one the Bristol officers responded to on Wednesday.

The FBI reports that intentional police killings reached a 20-year high last year, marking the highest number of intentionally killed police officers since the September 11 terrorist attacks. Delaney told us every call an officer responds to has the potential for danger.

“There’s no such thing as a routine call anymore,” Delaney said.

Delaney told us that tragedies like the one in Bristol are particularly hard for the officers who are still on duty. He said it’s important to remember that police stations continue responding to calls, even as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

