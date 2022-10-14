A Seasonably Mild Weekend On the Way

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain totals from Thursday into this morning ended up around 1-2 inches for most of western Mass. We ended up with little to no wind damage or flooding, so the storm underperformed for our area-a good thing! It took much of the day to get the sun back, but skies have finally cleared out and we keep clear conditions this evening.

Dry air continues to build tonight and wind becomes calm overnight. Patchy fog may develop through sunrise and temperatures cool into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Weak high pressure will give us a very nice day Saturday, featuring sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A light southerly breeze will make the day feel nice.

Seasonable weather will continue to end the weekend with highs in the 60s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Breezes will remain light.

Our next storm system is on the way for early next week. A surface low will bring a warm front to western Mass Monday, which will bring widespread showers throughout the day. A steadier period of rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with a passing cold front. As of now, this system won’t be too dramatic, but a half inch of rain is possible for us-which will continue the drought improvement.

Wet weather exits Tuesday morning and a much cooler, drier air mass will build into New England for the remainder of the week. Cooler than normal temperatures are likely with some lower 50s for highs midweek along with healthy northwesterly breezes. Some colder overnight temps are possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings with 20s and low 30s on tap.

