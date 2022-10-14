Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June.

She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has ties to Palmer, Ware, Springfield, and Enfield, CT.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413).

