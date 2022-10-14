Town by Town: new food pantry, voter registration drive, author address Chicopee students

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Veterans Services Department has launched a food pantry in Ludlow for those in need.

We’re told 25 vets or widowers of veterans came to the pantry on Friday, which is highest turn out so far.

This is the seventh Friday the program has been up and running. It runs every Friday from 10 to 2 p.m.

The pantry accepts food and monetary donations from people in town. You can CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.

In Holyoke, City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee hosted a voter registration drive at Holyoke High School on Friday during the school’s lunch period.

Legislation, which began in August 2016, allows 16 and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote. Everyone that registered to vote on Friday will be put on the voter registration list on their eighteenth birthday.

In Chicopee, Roy Juarez Jr., founder of the human development company Impacttruth, Inc. and author of the book “Homeless by Choice: A Memoir of Love, Hate, and Forgiveness”, spoke to students at both campuses of the Hampden Charter School of Science from in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

We’re told Juarez is sought after as one of America’s premier speakers in youth development,

