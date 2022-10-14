Vigil held for Bristol, Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty

BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday was an emotional day for the community of Bristol, with many rallying around the police department all day long.

Many people gathered for a vigil held Thursday night to pay their respects to these fallen officers.

“I’ve been in Bristol pretty much my whole life it’s my hometown and it hit home,” said Howie Therriault, a Bristol resident.

A solemn mood was felt in the city of Bristol, Connecticut. Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a call. A third officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato was shot but fortunately survived.

“I see all these guys around town it’s a great police force I just thought I owed it to come down,” Therriault explained.

Connecticut State Police said they believe the officers were lured to the scene by a domestic violence call between the suspect and his brother, before being ambushed, shot and killed. Now, a community remains in shock over this senseless act of violence.

“Our community is broken, people are grieving, people are upset, people are angry,” said Captain Shareena Echavarria of the Bristol Salvation Army.

Representatives from the Salvation Army of Bristol share how they are giving back.

“We just want to support our community, support all of the first responders, we know that we have police force coming from all over the state of Connecticut. We’re going to be stationed outside the Bristol Police Department until we’re no longer needed here,” Captain Echavarria said.

A sign now stands outside a local gas station in town. Owner Don Ashmore said he felt compelled to pay respect to the fallen officers as soon as he found out the news Thursday morning.

“Immediately. I was at my sign guys door this morning an hour before he opened, and I said we need to do this, and we got to get the word out there and let people driving by, say a quick prayer because you know what the family and the community need a little something right now,” he explained.

And members of the Bristol community are still reeling.

“I want the families to know how much we have about them, how much they mean to us. and this isn’t going to be forgotten” Robin Fisher of Bristol said.

The suspect was shot by police and died on scene. His brother taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not being released at this time.

Connecticut State Police said they are still investigating what might have led to the fatal ambush.

