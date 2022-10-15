Chicopee grocery store seeking help finding dozens of missing shopping carts

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for the community’s help to find over 40 missing shopping carts and owners think this issue highlights an underlying problem in the city.

If you need a shopping cart while shopping at Fruit Fair, you better be quick. The store has less than ten on hand.

“You cannot carry [groceries in] the hands. You have to carry in the shopping cart,” said Fruit Fair customer Joe Bryda.

Customers told us Friday they need the carts back.

“Shopping carts belong to the store,” Bryda added.

“Over the last year, we bought over 40 to 45 shopping carts and we have 42 shopping carts missing,” said Fruit Fair owner Samita Newell.

Newell told Western Mass News that the missing carts is also impacting their business. Because of the missing carts, more people are opting to use shopping baskets. The problem is that they are buying less items and spending less time in the store.

“They only get essentials. They don’t really look around, shop around because now they’re carrying like 10, 12 pounds on their hand and it gets heavy after a few minutes,” Newell explained.

Newell told us that carts usually go home with people who walk to the store, but don’t make it back. She said it highlights food security in the area.

“They don’t just take a car and run out with it. It’s the grocery shop and they leave the store...You really don’t wanna walk a mile with a shopping cart, but people do it because they don’t have a mode of transportation. They don’t have fresh food access,” Newell added.

As a solution, a free shuttle service was created to bring shoppers to and from their store, so the carts can be kept at the business.

In exchange for every returned shopping cart or helpful lead, people can get a $5 gift card to the store. Meanwhile, the supermarket has 40 new carts on order.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.