Community gathers for vigil to honor lives of fallen Connecticut officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Bristol, Connecticut continues to mourn its two fallen officers, a vigil was held to commemorate their lives Friday night.

The vigil began at 6:30 Friday night at the Bristol Police Department.

Mourners lined the streets with candles, and signs of appreciation during the vigil, as the procession of Officer Alex Hamzy made its way to Terryville, Connecticut.

The procession of Sergeant Dustin Demonte went along route five earlier in the day towards North Haven, Connecticut. Along both routes, community members were seen saluting the fallen officers.

Western Mass News was in Bristol Friday continuing our coverage of this tragedy. Outside of the Bristol Police Deartment, we saw a memorial filled with flowers which continues to grow.

We spoke with one woman, who was raised in Bristol, paying her respects at the police department. She shared that she’s proud of the city coming together to support their officers in this time of grief.

“The support is fabulous we have a company that’s making signs for the lawns and stuff and they are inundated with how many people are coming down there to order them and support the police officers…It’s just how horrifying it is just unimaginable,” Nancy Madeau said.

Western Mass News also spoke with one Connecticut business owner who works with victims of gun violence. He said he felt the need to come to the memorial and planned on attending this evening’s vigil to support the police department.

“I will say being so close to the PD it’s a somber day for them. They are just so out of it from parole officer to probation officer. Everyone wants to understand what’s going on with them everyone wants to be there for them,” said Marlon Thornton, Project Longevity worker.

At this time, funeral arrangements have not been announced for the two fallen officers.

