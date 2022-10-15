East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman.

“At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom, Kimberly Schwarz.

Marino has not looked back ever since she found a love for playing sports. She said she was able to play soccer, basketball, and lacrosse at the varsity level, as a ninth grader.

“I think it is because of my work ethic and being able to bring dedication to the sport,” Marino revealed.

A lesson she said she learned from her parents.

“They always pushed me to work my best even when I want to give up-keep pushing,” Marino said.

Kimberly said sports has taught her daughter valuable life lessons.

“It teaches her how to overcome obstacles. how to overcome who strengths and weaknesses. And how to become a team player,” she said.

“It taught me how to build relationships off the field to work better together on the field,” Marino said.

The East Longmeadow Girls’ Varsity Lacrosse coach, Katie Moses, said Kenna’s work ethic is unmatched.

“The first day of tryouts she was sick and I did not even know about it and she is running the fastest mile time in the program,” Moses said.

While Kenna made an immediate impact on the field, she told Western Mass News it took time to get adjusted.

“At first my confidence was pretty low. I was nervous as a starter. And she boosted my confidence by telling me what my role was on the team,” Marino said.

“She was super scrapy. One of the girls who lead the team in ground balls. Honestly, for a freshman, I could not ask more from her,” Moses said.

Despite scoring three times during their win in the “Western Mass Finals” Kenna said she wants to attack the net more this upcoming season.

“I was scared. And after the end of the season, I realized I am capable of doing that too,” she said.

“We are here for each other on the field off the field I have seen especially over this last season that they are willing to go to bat for one another,” Moses added.

In her spare time, Kenna gives back by volunteer reffing with the elementary school kids.

“They are little just running around, and they do not know what they are doing so it’s fun to teach them how to play sports because I was once there too,” Marino said.

Kenna and the East Longmeadow Girls’ Lacrosse season is set to begin in mid-March.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.