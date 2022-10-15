Foggy Start, Fantastic Fall Weather To Close Out The Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

Patchy, dense fog will be around western Mass through mid-morning. For this reason, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of Western Mass until 10 AM. Take it slow on the roads this morning. Skies are otherwise clear and temperatures cooled quickly. Temperature and dew points have fallen into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Weak high pressure will give us a very nice day Saturday, featuring sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Breezes will be light through the morning, then pick up to about 5-10mph out of the South by the afternoon. Clear skies will allow temperatures to cool quickly again Saturday night and lows return to the low 40s.

Seasonable weather will continue to end the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 60s Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Breezes will remain light out of the southwest to nearly calm at times. Perfect fall weather for pumpkin picking, haunted hayrides, and local outdoor sports.

Our next storm system is on the way for early next week. A surface low will bring a warm front to western Mass Monday, which will bring widespread showers throughout the day. A steadier period of rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with a passing cold front. As of now, this system won’t be too dramatic, but a half inch of rain is possible for us-which will continue the drought improvement.

Wet weather exits Tuesday morning and a much cooler, drier air mass will build into New England for the remainder of the week. Cooler than normal temperatures are likely with some lower 50s for highs midweek along with healthy northwesterly breezes. Some colder overnight temps are possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings with 20s and low 30s on tap. The dry them may last into next weekend with a slow warming trend.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.