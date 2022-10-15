Springfield school holds annual Latin Night to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Baystate Academy Charter Public School hosted its annual Latin Night Friday night, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event had performances from the Conservatory of the Arts. music by DJ Xavi, a student art exhibition, dance contests and samples of food from Hispanic nations.

Western Mass News spoke with performer and former event organizer Lenor Ayala-Sanchez who said the event is aimed at bringing the community together.

“Any culture weather its Puerto Rican or Dominican any Hispanic heritage we like to bring them here any you know showcase what you’re made of,” she said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.