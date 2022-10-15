Springfield vaccine efforts ramp up as winter months rapidly approach

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we enter the winter months, health experts are warning of a possible surge in COVID-19, and are pushing for people to get their vaccines.

This warning comes as there is an increased likelihood of a spread as people flock inside to keep away from the cold.

Western Mass News visited a vaccine clinic at St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield, where officials said that they are continuing to fight back against the virus.

Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that they are pushing for people to get vaccinated to keep outbreaks from occurring.

“It’s critical that we get vaccinated and boosted,” Commissioner Caulton-Harris said. “As we begin to go into the fall and winter months, we will gather more indoors and be closer, and there is a potential for increased spread.”

She added that, here in Springfield, there is no indication of a spike in cases at the moment, saying that getting your COVID vaccine is now going to be the new norm when it comes to fighting against the virus.

“We need to understand that we need to live with COVID-19,” Commissioner Caulton-Harris told us. “Living with COVID-19 means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, knowing your health status, If you’re immunocompromised, if you have chronic diseases, make sure you’re taking care of yourselves.”

Carolyn Ware with St. John’s Congregational Church told Western Mass News that the attendees of Saturday’s clinic consisted mainly of members from their congregation.

They hope to see more people get vaccinated as they put on more clinics.

“So far, everyone has been upbeat and happy that we’re providing this service,” Ware said. “It’s just very important that everyone take advantage. It’s free, you can come in and get your booster shot.”

Ware added that St. John’s Congregational Church plans to continue to host vaccine clinics in the future. The exact dates for those clinics have not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.