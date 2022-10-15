Vigil held to commemorate lives of fallen Bristol, Connecticut officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Friday night to honor the two Bristol, Connecticut police officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday night. The ambush shootings have hit the whole police community hard, including here in western Mass.

The vigil was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. to honor the two fallen officers.

Community members, local businesses, family, friends and other police departments from throughout the state have been stopping by this growing memorial site for sergeant 35-year-old Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy who were shot and killed in a suspected ambush two days ago.

Western Mass News spoke with one local business owner from Hartford, who works with victims of gun violence and shared why he felt compelled to come to the memorial today.

“It just shows that everyday, they put their life on the line and there’s something’s we won’t understand because we’re not officers they understand the day in and day out and they don’t make a fuss about it they just go in and do their job so I think this a big example of how much support they do need from the families to the community,” said Marlon Thorton of Project Longevity.

He said he plans on attending tonight’s vigil to support the two fallen officers and the Bristol Police Department.

“I will say being so close to the PD it’s a somber day for them. They are just so out of it from parole officer to probation officer. Everyone wants to understand what’s going on with them everyone wants to be there for them,” Thorton said.

At this time, no funeral arrangements for the two fallen officers have been announced.

