6 people shot near Worcester warehouse

Police investigating shooting near warehouse.
By Matt Sottile, Addie Patterson and Libby James
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse.

Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street.

On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area.

No arrests were made at this time.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Worcester Police Department.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Thunderbirds season opener started with the raising of the Eastern Conference Champions...
The Thunderbirds are back on the ice!
U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Springfield vaccine efforts ramp up as winter months rapidly approach
Foggy Start, Fantastic Fall Weather To Close Out The Day
Foggy Start, Fantastic Fall Weather To Close Out The Day
Springfield school holds annual Latin Night to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month
Springfield school holds annual Latin Night to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month