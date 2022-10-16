6 people shot near Worcester warehouse

WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse.

Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street.

On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area.

No arrests were made at this time.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Worcester Police Department.

