Bay Path University hosts 125th Alumni weekend

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Bay Path University hosted its Alumni Weekend.

The event celebrated the 125th anniversary while also marking the grand opening of the college’s new food pantry.

This was the first time since the pandemic that alumni were welcomed back to campus.

Guests played games, received campus tours, and watched student performances.

The Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Crystal Neuhauser said, “They are so excited and proud to be here, to reconnect with their friends, reconnect with professors… we have over 600 people on campus today, invited to celebrate our 125th anniversary.”

