Dakin hosts walk-in adoption event

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Dakin Humane Society held a walk-in adoption event on Saturday afternoon.

The one-day event was aimed towards helping as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes and new owners.

Subaru partnered with the event and vowed to donate $100 to Dakin for every cat, kitten and dog adopted throughout the month of October.

