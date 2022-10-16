Dakin hosts walk-in adoption event

By Libby James, Addie Patterson and Matt Sottile
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Dakin Humane Society held a walk-in adoption event on Saturday afternoon.

The one-day event was aimed towards helping as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes and new owners.

Subaru partnered with the event and vowed to donate $100 to Dakin for every cat, kitten and dog adopted throughout the month of October.

