Former NFL player starring at DementedFX in Holyoke

By Libby James, Addie Patterson and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Former New England Patriots player Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins scared guests at DementedFX on Saturday night.

Wiggins has retired from football and currently is a regular co-host on Weei’s Greg Hill Morning Show and the Greg and Keefe Midday Show. He told Western Mass News he was looking forward to scaring lots of kids.

“I felt like I’d Be a good serial killer or somebody that could scare people, a good monster…anything you can do as a former athlete just from somebody whose around here and just come out and maybe make peoples night entertaining you know give them a little fear, give them a little scare,” said Wiggins.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

