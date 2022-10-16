Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers

By Olivia Kalentek
Oct. 16, 2022
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements were made for Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte.

State police say Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte were lured to a home on Redstone Hill last week on a fake domestic violence call between two brothers.

Hamzy and DeMonte were then shot and killed in an ambush, police say.

Sergeant Demonte was a 10-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department while Officer Hamzy was an 8-year veteran.

The combined service is set for October 21 at 11:00 am. The service will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

