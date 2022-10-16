Miami Dolphins to honor fallen Bristol officer at Sunday’s game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday that they will be honoring one of the fallen officers who was ambushed, shot, and killed while responding to a fake domestic violence call Wednesday night in Bristol, Connecticut.

According to their Twitter page, the Dolphins recognized the tragic loss of Officer Alex Hamzy and life-long Dolphins fan, Sergeant Dustin DeMonte.

The team plans to honor Sgt. DeMonte, who had planned to attend Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with a #1 jersey in his name.

The game against the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.