Officer walks across MA to raise awareness on mental health

WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the tragedy of the officers shot in Bristol, CT, Officer Douglas Kingsley started his 10-day journey on Saturday morning to raise awareness about the dangers of being a first responder.

Officer Kingsley, from the Sherborn Police Department, started his walk across the entire state of Massachusetts.

He planned to walk 219 miles starting in Egremont, MA and finishing in Chatham, MA.

“I’ve known a lot of people, a lot of coworkers and friends who know some people who have lost their lives to suicide, " said Officer Kingsley. “I thought it would be a great way to raise awareness, it’s like a cause that hasn’t been getting as much attention in the past years, and I think it’s important people start focusing on it.”

Officer Kingsley said if anyone wants to learn more about mental health, and suicide prevention, or to get involved in the Cop Walk, visit copwalkma.com

