Sun and Some Clouds Today Followed By An Unsettled Start To The Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - What an amazing weather day after the early dense fog yesterday!

Some pockets of fog again this morning, but it is not nearly as widespread or dense thankfully. Today will be another beautiful day though more seasonable with temps in the mid 60′s... and a mix of sun and clouds. Lunchtime and again late in the evening seems to be the best time to see a cloudier landscape. Skies remain mostly clear through the night and into tomorrow morning. Weak high pressure builds in behind keeping today dry, but another frontal system approaches for Monday.

Ahead of a warm front, showers fire up in the early morning... but we may catch a quick break as that front passes mid-day. Once the warm front passes, and the cold front approaches, more showers fire up, mainly to our east Monday night. Showers look to linger into the very early morning hours on Tuesday, but once that front passes, skies give way to lots of sunshine for your day Tuesday. Current precip. totals are looking to put out anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rain... less as you head into the Berkshires. There is an outside chance for a few imbedded storms as well although severe weather does not appear likely.

Beyond Tuesday, we look to remain dry, but much cooler, with temps in the lower to middle 50′s... overnight lows near freezing. That said, by next weekend we are trending warmer, with temps taking a run at 70 by the beginning of the following week. This warmer theme may take us through the rest of the month if long-range guidance is correct.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.