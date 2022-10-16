West Springfield Club-toberfest

By Libby James, Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Matt Sottile
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club held its 2nd annual club-toberfest.

The event was held at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield and featured live music from the 80′s cover band Aquanet.

The fundraiser helps support local youth, community grants, and town-wide projects.

Dan D’Angelo, the event organizer said, “After covid, getting all the civic and non-profit groups in town together for one big fundraiser, so that they can get back up on their feet.”

To help out the boys and girls club, visit wsbgclub.org

