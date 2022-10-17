Body cam footage released from Connecticut police shooting

Editor’s note: Some may find the video contained in this story disturbing.

BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Connecticut’s Office of the Inspector General released bodycam footage on Sunday from a shooting that killed two police officers in Bristol, CT and injured a third officer.

The office said preliminary findings show that three Bristol, CT police officers were ambushed while responding to a fake domestic violence call on Wednesday night. Along with the report, they released bodycam footage from Officer Alec Iurato, the lone officer to survive the incident.

The preliminary findings said Iurato, along with Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy responded to Redstone Hill Road based on a 911 call believed to be made by Nicholas Brutcher. The inspector general said the three officers were then ambushed when they went to the side door of the house.

They added that Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds attacking the officers from behind. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in the shooting, while Iurato was struck in the leg. They said Iurato was able to make his way around the house and the bodycam video showed the officer firing one shot. That shot struck and killed Nicholas Brutcher.

Based on the evidence collected so far, authorities said Iurato’s use of deadly force has been ruled justified.

Shortly after that shot was fired, the body cam footage showed Iurato approaching the driveway of the house. He confirmed that the suspect is down.

The inspector general said both DeMonte and Hamzy also had body cams that were active that night. However, releasing that footage would be an invasion of personal privacy as they were homicide victims.

