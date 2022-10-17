Celtics unveil new ‘City Edition’ uniforms honoring the late Bill Russell

Celtics city jerseys 101722
Celtics city jerseys 101722(Western Mass News photo)
By Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Celtics have unveiled their new uniforms for opening night: their “City Edition” uniforms honoring the late Bill Russell.

The team will be wearing the special uniforms at Tuesday’s opener at the TD Garden against the 76ers.

11 diamonds line each side of the uniform, signifying the number of championships Russell won. His now retired number 6 is featured, as well.

Russell died in July at the age of 88.

His life and legacy will be honored by the team throughout the season with a variety of celebrations.

