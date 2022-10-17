Drying and Clearing Out Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large upper level low and surface low linger to our northwest over the Great Lakes. This system will control our weather most of the week.

We’ve seen a dreary, cool start to the week with occasional showers and highs in the lower to middle 50s. A cold front will bring a steadier rainfall early tonight, then some lingering showers overnight as it slowly moves to the coast. Temperatures drop into the 40s behind the front.

Tuesday morning begins cloudy with a few showers around sunrise. However, most of the day will be dry as the front moves east. Clouds gradually diminish with skies turning partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Southwesterly breezes look light at about 5-10mph and temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s.

A trough builds into New England through mid-week, which will bring a cooler and very dry air mass through Thursday. With clear skies and light to calm wind, temperatures tumble Tuesday night and Wednesday morning lows may start in the upper 20s to low 30s. The valley may see a frost advisory issued.

Dry weather takes over for the remainder of the week and possibly the weekend. Seasonably cool weather is on tap Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 50s under a mainly sunny sky. Clear and cold at night with temps around freezing through Friday morning. Temperatures moderate for the end of the week and weekend with highs climbing back into the 60s and maybe close to 70 by Sunday! High clouds build Sunday and shower chances increase early next week.

