Communities get creative for Randall Farm’s ‘Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest’

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - You know fall is in the air when the annual Randall’s Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest comes to town!

The decades-old event has fun for the whole family and helps raise money for charity.

Every entry in the contest receives a gift card to Randall’s Farm with winners taking home up to $3,000 in cash prizes.

Our own Chris Pisano was there judging the contest. He was there with his family, having fun on this beautiful Sunday.

We spoke with organizer Karen Randall, who told us more about the annual event.

“It’s a lot of good community work, a lot of groups participate,” she said. “We have a youth category and adult category, and as you can see some of the entries are just amazing.”

Randall said that she looks forward to seeing the community’s creativity each year, adding that this year’s turnout was very pleasing.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.