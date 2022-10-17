Family of Chicopee pedestrian crash victim demand justice after driver makes bail

The family said that they will not rest until justice is served.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the man killed in the pedestrian crash outside of Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee is speaking out after the man who allegedly hit him made bail.

Nick Weichel was the 34-year-old Chicopee man who was killed in a crash on Springfield Street just over a week ago.

According to investigators, Nick was crossing the road to his car when a driver on the wrong side of the road, speeding more than 70 mph, hit and killed him.

The driver who was charged is Nazier Grandison of Chicopee. Last week, he was granted $10,000 dollar bail.

Nick’s brother shared his reaction with Western Mass News.

“I think it’s time for some change in Massachusetts as far as the laws and bails go,” Donnie Weichel said. “Things like this…. People shouldn’t be living their regular lives after committing heinous acts like this.”

