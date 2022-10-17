FBI, police seize AR-15 during Holyoke narcotics trafficking investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, October 12th, the Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Unit, FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, and Chicopee Police assisted by the Mass. State Police carried out a search warrant that led to the arrest of 41-year-old Anel Serrano of Holyoke.

The search warrants were issued following a lengthy investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in the Highlands neighborhood of Holyoke.

The search resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and heroin, as well as United States currency and two illegal firearms.

At this time, one of the illegal firearms recovered is considered a “ghost gun” and is an AR-15.

Serrano was arrested for drug trafficking along with firearms charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

