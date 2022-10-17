Fundraiser held to fund upkeep of Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A benefit concert was held Sunday afternoon in Agawam for the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The concert featured well-known musician Sarah the Fiddler.

Guests were able to bring their own lawn chairs and sit under the sunshine while the event helped raise money for a good cause.

“All proceeds that we get go directly back to the cemetery. We come in where the cemetery budget does not allow,” said Kathleen Duquette, treasurer for the cemetery. “It’s much-needed funding for the cemetery. It’s a beautiful cemetery, a lot of up keep. The cemetery crew does a great job, and we’re just there to kind of help them along in terms of their budget.”

Duquette said that the fundraiser is great way to honor our veterans and keep their memory alive.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.