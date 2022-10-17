Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting

Editor’s note: Some may find the video contained in this story disturbing.

BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Body-camera footage from the surviving police officer in the Bristol, CT shooting, that claimed the lives of two other officers, has been released.

On Sunday night, Connecticut’s Inspector General’s Office released body cam video from Bristol, CT Police Officer Alec Iurato, one of three officers who responded to a 911 call last Wednesday night. They were ambushed and shot. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died. Iurato survived.

“I mean it was shocking, disturbing. The video shows as best as I guess you could get from that camera of what was going on at the scene and the chaos and danger of it,” said Western New England University Criminal Justice Professor Creaig Dunton.

The video showed the injured Iurato fire one shot, which struck and killed the suspect.

We brought questions to Dunton to get answers on why the inspector general determined Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified.

“I believe it was the case where as soon as they arrived on scene, one of the shooters instantly began shooting at them, so any sort of deadly force on behalf of the police would be justified unquestionably,” Dunton noted.

Dunton added that these videos help shed light on the chaotic and dangerous scenes that first responders encounter. Specifically, the courage and composure that Iurato displayed.

“He was hit in the leg and still managed to pursue the shooter and shoot him and kill him in one shot, which is pretty uncommon for that sort of precision, so he really did an excellent job under pressure,” Dunton explained.

He also said why the suspect may have chosen his course of action.

“I think the people, who set this up, kind of realized that by saying domestic, they would get multiple officers on the scene, but not officers that were prepared to shoot,” Dunton said.

Funeral arrangements for a joint service for Demonte and Hamzy have been set for Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT.

