Getting Answers: Thunderbirds fans stuck in traffic leaving opening night game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers following a big sports weekend in Springfield. The Thunderbirds played their first games of the regular season, but it is what happened immediately after opening night at the MGM Springfield parking garage that caused some frustration and it was an issue captured in photos from two Western Mass News employees.

The Thunderbirds season is officially underway and fans on Saturday night showed their support and were happy to see their team back in action, but it’s what happened after the game that has some people talking. Dozens, if not hundreds, of cars were seen waiting to get out of the eight-level MGM Springfield parking garage, which left Springfield City Council public safety committee chairman Victor Davila shocked and concerned.

“These kinds of things cannot happen. That particular area, there is Columbus and Main Street, as well as I-91 north and south in that matter. It’s a very busy area. It’s an area that emergency vehicles and police cruisers use all the time,” Davila said.

A lot of the parking for the game was at that garage because the other garage next to the MassMutual Center is being torn down and rebuilt. In this situation, cars that were especially on the top floors of the MGM garage did not get down to the bottom for over an hour. Davila said there should be more discussion on parking in the downtown area.

“All great cities throughout history have one thing in common and that is the ability to move people in and out of the city quickly and so, this is something that I want to continue to make Springfield a great city, as magnificent as it is,” Davila noted.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Davila, who said he has some solutions that he would like to put on the table.

“There is land that we could use underneath I-291 by Main Street, near The Republican newspaper…and maybe we could work to have shuttles. Maybe MGM could use shuttles to shuttle people back,” Davila explained.

For right now, Davila has this advice for those looking to park their vehicles for future Thunderbirds games and other major events.

“I ask people to plan ahead, to give themselves some time [15 or 20 minutes]. First thing that comes to mind is the parking underneath I-91 itself. There’s also a little bit of side parking on city hall that you can use,” Davila added.

Davila plans to contact his fellow city council members, the casino, and Springfield Police to try to come up with the proper answers before another long wait occurs.

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Police and MGM Springfield about Saturday night’s traffic backups, but we have not yet heard back.

