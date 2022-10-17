Holyoke cornhole tournament helps support breast cancer survivors

A fun fall event was held Sunday in Holyoke for a good cause.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The “Each Moment We’re Alive” cornhole tournament was held at Gary Rome Hyundai. The annual fundraiser raises money for women cancer survivors and the Rays of Hope walking team.

“We do support groups and navigate women through cancer and after cancer support, so when their treatments end and the doctor’s appointments end, they still have support...It’s just a great way to raise money for Breast Cancer Month, so that we can keep the programs free for women cancer survivors,” said Cindy Sheridan Murphy, founder of “Each Moment We’re Alive.”

if you want to support cancer suviviors through “Each Moment We’re Alive,” you can CLICK HERE for more information.

