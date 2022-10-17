Lt. Gov. candidate Driscoll attends opening of Democratic headquarters in Springfield

The Springfield Democratic City Committee held a grand opening Sunday afternoon for the Springfield Democratic Coordinated Campaign Headquarters
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Democratic City Committee held a grand opening Sunday afternoon for the Springfield Democratic Coordinated Campaign Headquarters on Boston Road.

Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll joined local candidates and elected officials at the opening.

“We’re so excited to be in Springfield to kick off the coordinated campaign headquarters and a big canvassing event,” Driscoll told us. “We’ve got dozens of people who are interested in volunteering in this campaign – that’s knocking on doors, making telephone calls, working hard to make sure people see the difference between the two candidacies, and how we can work hard to make sure we have a strong vote on November 8th.”

Other leaders in attendance at Sunday’s event included Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, President of the Springfield City Council Jesse Lederman, State Representative Orlando Ramos and many more.

