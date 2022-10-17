Search continues for van suspected in Hadley hit-and-run

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have released new details into the hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy severely injured in Hadley.

The Northwester District Attorney’s Office said that they’ve recovered the passenger side mirror of the white Ford Econoline cargo van they say said hit the boy in a crosswalk last Tuesday morning.

They are asking for help finding the van, which they believe drove through Hadley on Route 9 into Northampton and then south of I-91. We spoke with Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne, who told Western Mass News how finding the side mirror could narrow down their search.

On Monday, Western Mass News spoke with an eyewitness to the accident and she described what she saw that day.

“I was pulling up near the Mobil there on the side road. I saw the kid fall on the ground and he was laying there and people were getting out of their cars. I saw what looked to be a white car going in the opposite direction pretty quickly, which is kind of interesting when the red light is on and all these cars are yielded there,” said Morgan Cantlin of Hadley.

“That piece of evidence is pretty critical. It gave us a lead as to what type of vehicle and what year and model it was. It also proves that the vehicle has some damage and it’s either still out there damaged to this day,” Gagne explained.

Investigators urge anyone who may have seen the van to call Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.

Investigators are now also calling for area auto body shops to help them. They said to be on the lookout for anyone purchasing a passenger side mirror and passenger side fender work for a Ford Econoline cargo van.

