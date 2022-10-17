Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun.

The Thunderbirds took to the ice this weekend for the first time as reigning AHL Eastern Conference champions and they even raised a banner celebrating their historic season last year. In spite of a narrow defeat at the hands of the Bridgeport Islanders, thousands of fans were excited to return to the MassMutual Center on Saturday night to watch their favorite team back in action.

On Sunday, the President’s Own United States Marine Band performed at Symphony Hall in an event proudly sponsored, in part, by Western Mass News. The group of 50 musicians was welcomed to the stage by Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown, as well as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to perform a number of pieces including “A Salute to the Armed Forces of the United States of America.”

“They always put on a good show and it’s very well received…At the end, they do all their songs for each military and they stand up and salute. It’s really neat,” said Joan Szzowski, an usher at Symphony Hall.

Sarno told Western Mass News he was honored to have the group playing in Springfield once again. We asked the mayor about the efforts to monitor the traffic and added crowds that these events draw.

“We make sure we coordinate with the police superintendent and our dedicated men and women in blue. All events are always notified to the police, so there are patrols in the area,” Sarno said.

The mayor also provided an update on the city’s parking garage plans.

“Next year, we’re gonna have the brand parking garage, state-of-the-art, and that’s going to enhance not only the MassMutual Center, but also our business and governmental district of downtown Springfield,” Sarno noted.

The Western Mass. Cheerleading Expo and shows at Roar! Comedy Club at MGM Springfield also took place this weekend.

If you missed out on a chance to see the Marine Band, they’ll be performing again at UMass Amherst next Saturday as part of their fall tour. As for the Thunderbirds, they’ll hit the road to take on the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

