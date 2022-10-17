Sheriff’s Shuffle 5k returns to raise money for victims of domestic violence

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 5k held by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the YWCA of Western Mass made its return to Holyoke’s Ashley Reservoir Sunday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, all in an effort to raise money to help victims of domestic violence.

Walking, running, or riding – these were just some of the ways people participated in the Hampden County Sheriff’s Shuffle 5k, and it had people running for a reason.

“It’s about providing resources to victims of domestic abuse,” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told us.

The money raised goes towards resources that will help victims of domestic abuse receive help.

Sheriff Cocchi told Western Mass News that there was an uptick in domestic violence calls in Hampden County during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 22 percent of all bookings included domestic violence-related charges. Before the pandemic, it was around 17 percent.

“Well, when socialization was brought down to 0 and you’re confined to your home, let’s just be honest, it’s human behavior,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “You get a little antsy, you get irritated. Some people can handle it and have coping skills, some people can’t. That is the importance of having events like this to raise money, so we can have domestic violence classes.”

Elizabeth Dineen, CEO of the YWCA of Western Massachusetts, told Western Mass News that the financial support they receive goes to funding effective programs that help the victims of domestic abuse.

“We provide wrap-around services. We’re providing services that meet the primary needs like food, clothing, a place to sleep that’s safe,” Dineen explained. “Then, we provide other services, such as counseling, individual and group counseling. We provide services to help them find housing.”

The sheriff’s department and the YWCA hope to continue to spread awareness on the issue and continue to provide resources to those who need them most.

“There is no room and no tolerance for physical or mental violence anywhere in our county, and the YWCA does a tremendous job of helping the victims see that there’s a better tomorrow,” Sheriff Cocchi said.

The Hampden Sheriff’s Department and the YWCA told us that the 5k raised thousands of dollars to go toward domestic violence victims.

The YWCA added that they dedicated the 5k to Sister Mary Quinn, who had died during the pandemic, to honor her work helping domestic violence victims and survivors.

