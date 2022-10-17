ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to recovery of AR-15 rifle

An AR-15 was recovered after a ShotSpotter activation on James Street in Springfield on October...
An AR-15 was recovered after a ShotSpotter activation on James Street in Springfield on October 16, 2022(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people are under arrest after a ShotSpotter activation led to the recovery of an AR-15 rifle in Springfield over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to James Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for ShotSpotter activation.

Officers arrived on-scene less than a minute later, saw two people in a car, and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as 24-year-old Zules Velez of Springfield, did not stop. He drove slowly down several streets before stopping on Quincy Street.

Rafael Rivera-Luna [L] and Zules Velez [R]
Rafael Rivera-Luna [L] and Zules Velez [R](Springfield Police)

Velez was arrested and a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Rafael Rivera-Luna of Allentown, PA, was detained. During a search of the car, police found an AR-15 style rifle that was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, with a possible total capacity of 30 rounds.

Rivera-Luna was then placed under arrest and both he and Velez are facing several gun-related charges, as well as failure to stop for police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were killed in Bristol on Oct. 12.
Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers
A benefit concert was held Sunday afternoon in Agawam for the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial...
Fundraiser held to fund upkeep of Mass. Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Cornhole
Holyoke cornhole tournament helps support breast cancer survivors
You know fall is in the air when the annual Randall’s Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest comes to town!
Communities get creative for ‘Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest’ at Randall’s Farm