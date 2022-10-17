ShotSpotter activation in Springfield leads to recovery of AR-15 rifle

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people are under arrest after a ShotSpotter activation led to the recovery of an AR-15 rifle in Springfield over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to James Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for ShotSpotter activation.

Officers arrived on-scene less than a minute later, saw two people in a car, and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as 24-year-old Zules Velez of Springfield, did not stop. He drove slowly down several streets before stopping on Quincy Street.

Rafael Rivera-Luna [L] and Zules Velez [R] (Springfield Police)

Velez was arrested and a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Rafael Rivera-Luna of Allentown, PA, was detained. During a search of the car, police found an AR-15 style rifle that was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, with a possible total capacity of 30 rounds.

Rivera-Luna was then placed under arrest and both he and Velez are facing several gun-related charges, as well as failure to stop for police.

