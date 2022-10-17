Town by Town: Shriner’s fundraiser and sober housing golf tournament

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow.

On Monday, a Sign & Dine Dough Raiser fundraiser was held at Uno’s on Boston Road in Springfield by Zaiden Rivera-Johnson, a 9-year-old author who published his first book over the summer.

25% of dine-in and take-out sales brought in by supporters who present a fundraiser voucher will be donated to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Zaiden held a book signing there from 5-8 p.m.

In Ludlow, the Michael J. Dias Foundation, which offers sober housing to those in recovery, held its 9th Annual Golf Tournament Monday at the Ludlow Country Club.

The event, sponsored by Luso Federal Credit Union, kicked off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10.

