Town by Town: Shriner’s fundraiser and sober housing golf tournament

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow.

On Monday, a Sign & Dine Dough Raiser fundraiser was held at Uno’s on Boston Road in Springfield by Zaiden Rivera-Johnson, a 9-year-old author who published his first book over the summer.

25% of dine-in and take-out sales brought in by supporters who present a fundraiser voucher will be donated to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Zaiden held a book signing there from 5-8 p.m.

In Ludlow, the Michael J. Dias Foundation, which offers sober housing to those in recovery, held its 9th Annual Golf Tournament Monday at the Ludlow Country Club.

The event, sponsored by Luso Federal Credit Union, kicked off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators have released an update as they continue to search for the van that hit the boy...
Search continues for van suspected in Hadley hit-and-run
Body-camera footage from the surviving police officer in the Bristol, CT shooting, that claimed...
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Investigators have released an update as they continue to search for the van that hit the boy...
Search continues for van suspected in Hadley hit-and-run
Body-camera footage from the surviving police officer in the Bristol, CT shooting, that claimed...
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
The Thunderbirds played their first games of the regular season, but it is what happened...
Getting Answers: Thunderbirds fans stuck in traffic leaving opening night game