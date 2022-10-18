Climate groups protest against new Eversource high pressure metering station

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People gathered outside Eversource headquarters in Hadley Tuesday afternoon, protesting the company’s plan to cut down trees in Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

Protesters from the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition and Trees for Public Good networks are here to protest Eversource’s moves to build a new high pressure metering station.

They are particularly concerned about the trees that would have to be cut down. They said that Eversource is not considering the environmental impact of their plans.

“If we do not protest, we will not have a livable planet in a few decades,” said Naia Tenerowicz. “This is a really critical moment.”

Meanwhile, Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News that the company is only planning on cutting down the trees that will impact their lines.

“That is the grid, and that is the backbone of our electrical system, and we are bound to protect it, and at the same time, we protect the environment,” Ress said. “We are environmental stewards, but we must be sure that those trees must be clear from our electrical equipment.”

Ress told us that Eversource is currently in the process of filing its environmental impact report as required by the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.