Seasonably cool and dry air takes over this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cloudy morning, skies turned sunny this afternoon, bringing temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s for the valley. Southwesterly breezes kicked up late in the day, but should become light to calm later tonight.

Overnight lows are tricky as we contend with a southwesterly wind in the upper levels. Dew points have dropped quite a bit today and should stay in the 20s to low 30s overnight under a mainly clear sky. It’s possible temperatures slip into the upper 20s and low 30s if calm wind lingers for a few hours. If you have sensitive vegetation you’re worried about, you should cover it or bring inside to be safe.

A large upper low to our northwest will keep us in a cool, dry air mass Wednesday along with gustier breezes from the southwest. Despite the SW direction, it will be a cool day tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Add in the 10-15mph breeze and 20-25mph wind gusts, it will feel cooler. Expect mostly sunny skies with some more clouds drifting in late.

Temperatures return to the lower to middle 30s Wednesday night, but we may keep more of a breeze. Frost may not be as likely, but it surely will be chilly. Thursday will be a similar day to Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s and a healthy breeze. Wind lightens Thursday night as the upper low moves farther north and temperatures could again return to freezing by Friday morning.

The upper level trough bringing cool air this week lifts out by Friday. Our weather pattern shifts to more of a zonal flow and even a ridge builds into the eastern US for a 1-2 week range. Minus any rainy/cloudy days, we are looking at a likely long stretch of above normal temperatures.

Highs this weekend climb into the middle and upper 60s as well as much of next week. Our next weather-maker will be a coastal low that brings showers from Sunday night to Monday and maybe a lingering shower Tuesday.

