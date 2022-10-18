Emergency crews respond to accident on Carew Street

Carew Street accident 101722
Carew Street accident 101722(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Carew Street Monday night for reports of a car accident.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m. and saw a vehicle without its driver’s side door loaded onto a tow truck in front of a Carew Street residence.

There has been no official word on what caused the accident or if injuries were sustained.

Western Mass News has been in contact with the Springfield Fire Department and are waiting for them to reply with further information.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest news as soon as it enters our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The family said that they will not rest until justice is served.
Family of Chicopee pedestrian crash victim demand justice after driver makes bail
Officer Alex Hamzy and Sgt. Dustin Demonte were killed in Bristol on Oct. 12.
Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow.
Town by Town: Shriner’s fundraiser and sober housing golf tournament
The Thunderbirds played their first games of the regular season, but it is what happened...
Getting Answers: Thunderbirds fans stuck in traffic leaving opening night game