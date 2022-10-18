Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter has been established along Gay Street due to an ongoing investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

LIVE UPDATES STREAMING BELOW STARTING AT NOON:

River Street is also currently closed to traffic.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest at noon on ABC40.

