Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter has been established along Gay Street due to an ongoing investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

River Street is also currently closed to traffic.

