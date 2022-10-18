Investigation into stolen truck from Vermont closes down Palmer neighborhood

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that local and state police units responded to an apartment building on Gay Street in Palmer around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after Palmer Police found a Chevrolet truck with Vermont license plates that had been reported stolen out of Whitingham, VT overnight. In addition, several guns and body armor were reported to be in the truck when it was stolen.

When crews arrived, they didn’t find anybody in the truck and a tactical team set-up a perimeter as they approached the truck to see if any guns were inside. No guns were located and an investigation found that the suspect in the truck theft was not in the building.

A nearby house was also searched and the suspect was not there either.

Procopio said that the stolen truck was processed for any possible evidence and he added that “The investigation into the theft of the truck and the apparent theft of the firearms is ongoing.”

We spoke with Ronald Torrey, who had a front row seat to all the action as his home faces the back side of the building.

“Police cars everywhere. I got dressed and came outside. There was a bunch of tactical units over there to my left and I talked to them and they sent me to a lot more tactical units over at that end. There were at least 50 state troopers here,” Torrey explained.

We also received information from a Palmer High School parent that the school sent a message out to all parents earlier today. It read that Mass. State Police and Palmer Police were dealing with a stolen motor vehicle situation. All students were kept indoors for safety as a precaution Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police are assisting Mass. State Police and Palmer Police with the investigation.

