Local car dealer nominated for national Time Dealer of the Year Award

The Time Dealer of the Year Award is one of the industry’s most prestigious and coveted honors.
By Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Gary Rome is gaining national recognition after being nominated for the Time Dealer of the Year.

The Holyoke-based dealer was chosen for its community service and industry accomplishments.

They will be representing Massachusetts in the national competition as 1 of 48 nominees from across the country.

Nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in January.

