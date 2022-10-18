Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of Palmer regarding the stolen truck from Vermont and the suspect police are now looking for.

Police said that a truck was stolen out of Vermont and brought to a location in Palmer. At the time of the crime, police said that multiple weapons were inside the truck.

Palmer resident Ronald Torrey woke up to see a heavy police presence right outside his window.

“Police cars everywhere,” Torrey recalled. “I got dressed and came outside. There were a bunch of tactical units over there to my left, and I talked to them and they sent me to a lot more tactical units over at that end. There were at least 50 state troopers here.”

Western Mass News spotted dozens of Massachusetts State Troopers and Palmer Police officers gathered in the area of Gay Street in Palmer Tuesday morning.

According to State Police, they received reports of a stolen truck from Vermont, parked outside an apartment building in the area.

That truck was reported to have multiple firearms, body armor, and a dirt bike in the back at the time it was stolen.

Police established a perimeter around the apartment building with their tactical teams. They found no weapons inside the truck. They also searched for the suspect inside the apartment building and inside a nearby home, but were not able to find them.

“I just talked to them, asked what’s going on, and they asked me a bunch of questions,” Torrey said.

Vermont State Police later released photos taken by a surveillance camera. They believe the person pictured, along with one other suspect, stole the truck and the weapons inside. They are still searching for them and the missing firearms.

During this investigation, parts of a Palmer neighborhood were closed off for hours. A Palmer High School mom sent Western Mass News a text sent from her son’s school. It read that students in the high school had to remain inside their school as a safety precaution.

Torrey had to go pick up his granddaughter from school since he was not sure whether buses would be able to complete their normal routes with the roads being closed off.

If you have any information regarding the theft or the suspect, you are urged to contact state police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.