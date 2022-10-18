Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In West Springfield, residents have been dealing with car break-ins and vandalism. The most recent case involved suspects breaking car windows with a BB gun.

On Paucatuck Road, residents reported break-ins to their vehicles. One resident on the street reported that a drive-by shooting with a BB gun destroyed her car windows. West Springfield police told Western Mass News that the description of the vehicle in the 2 cases is similar.

West Springfield Police Sergeant Joe Lafrance said that people in West Springfield and Agawam are reporting a light-colored suv connected to the break-in and vandalism cases.

“It does appear to be the same vehicle involved in some Agawam car breaks,” sgt. LaFrance said. “Same vehicle profile, but there is nothing breaking right now as far as that case is concerned.”

The surveillance video was sent to Western Mass News. The first is from Mittineague Park in West Springfield where 15 cars were broken into a week and a half ago.

Now, in the surveillance video in Agawam, you can see what appears to be the same vehicle at the scene with a suspect breaking into cars.

We mapped out all 3 crimes in the area with the similar vehicle description and noticed that each of the crimes is within 10 minutes of each other.

Sgt. LaFrance told Western Mass News that those in the area have the ability to help police find the suspects.

“A lot of these cases are being solved by the popularity of RING cameras and homeowner-installed surveillance systems,” he said. “We rely on residents and businesses to supply us with that video to help crack these cases.”

The West Springfield Police also suggest making sure your doors are locked, parking your car in your garage, or installing motion-activated lights on your driveway to scare away criminals.

