Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton.

The Gándara Center of Springfield kicked off their 4th Annual Community Care Package Drive on Tuesday.

The drive collects basic necessities, such as personal items including toiletries, personal care/hygiene products, socks, and undergarments for those in need.

The donations received will be distributed to some of the over 15,000 children, adults, and families across the state, including children in foster care, homeless youth and young adults, individuals in recovery, and families that are struggling.

The city of Chicopee appointed three new firefighter recruits Tuesday at the City Hall Auditorium.

The recruits are all Chicopee residents. Their names are Robert Doyle. Eric Garcia, and Edwin Diaz.

They will join the ranks of the fire department after completing a 10-week training program, which involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.

On Saturday, Laurel Park in Northampton will be celebrating its 150th anniversary!

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Laurel Park consists of 100 cottages and 5 community buildings on 40 acres of shared woodland in Northampton.

It was founded 150 years ago by Methodists and was a popular center for summer camp meetings and Chautauqua gatherings in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

