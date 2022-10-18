We’re Hiring Wednesday: Western Mass News

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News in Springfield is currently hiring for several positions

Account Executive

WGGB is seeking an TV Account Executive to develop new business for both on-air and digital platforms. If you are a little analytical and a little creative, enjoy being out in the community, helping people succeed and are up for the challenge…you may just be the next person to make their mark in the Television Advertising world! We offer a comprehensive training program to help you to be successful in the fast paced, fun environment of multi-platform advertising. If determining your own success is for you, you NEED to apply today.

To apply, CLICK HERE

Multimedia Journalist

Western Mass News is searching for a hard news, enterprising Multimedia Journalist to join our award-winning team. We are looking for journalists who excel at uncovering, not just covering, news. Must thrive in a fast-paced, breaking news first environment.

To apply, CLICK HERE

News Producer

The News Producer crafts compelling newscasts and executes them from the control room on a daily basis. This person develops the day-to-day on-air look of their newscast and works together as a team with Anchors, Reporters, and other crew members to help attract the largest available audience.

To apply, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.